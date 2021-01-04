Beyoncé’s New Family Photos Prove Sir Looks Just Like Dad Jay-Z

Beyoncé is known for being super-secretive about her family — though to be fair, this year no one’s had much of a choice about whether to be a social butterfly or not. For a year-end treat, however, Queen Bey dropped a photo dump of the year per tradition, including many, many unseen photos of her and Jay-Z’s beautiful babies; almost 9-year-old Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was lots to admire in this rare peek at the home life the Carters enjoy, but these family photos proved one thing for once and for all: little Sir is growing up into dad Jay-Z’s lookalike.

Beyoncé’s photo series is called “B at 38” (see photos here), and it celebrates the September birthday she spent with family this year turning — you guessed it — 38. Her celebration looks like it was filled with lots of family (and cuddles from Blue), some beachside fun, flowers, wine, and a hand-made card from her twins.

But it’s the pic of Beyoncé blowing out the candles on her birthday cake with Blue and Rumi in her lap that caught our eye — and especially Sir looking like Jay’s mini-me in the corner. In a little yellow polo, Bey’s only son is serving up 100% Carter looks at this 3-year-old moment in time, and we’re going to need to see them in some matching outfits à la Kylie and Stormi ASAP.

