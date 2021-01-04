Kylie Jenner is a proud mama! Jenner’s adoration of her daughter, Stormi Webster, is clearly evident throughout all of her social media accounts. Webster is definitely a featured, and favorite, guest star — and who can blame her? Most recently, Jenner has been highlighting her family’s winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado, and one Instagram post in particular is quite impressive. Not only have the older members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew hit the slopes…Webster has also joined in on the fun! The almost-3-year-old is able to snowboard, and by the looks of it she’s pretty good!

Jenner captioned her sweet post, “my little pro!!! 😍😍🏂🤍” and in the video you can hear both mother and daughter excited over her accomplishment. Jenner can be heard saying, “Give me high five! That was amazing!” and Webster adorably exclaims back, “Wee! I’m not going to fall anymore!”

Stormi looks adorable in her matching gray ski jacket and pants, and neon helmet and she slides down the bunny hill on what might be the cutest little snowboard ever, and we aren’t the only ones smitten with this video. Jenner’s family members and friends poured out their love and support in the comment section, with Khloe Kardashian writing, “She is such a rock star!!!! Go Stormi go!!!!” Hailey Bieber wrote, “Too precious for this world😭” and new mom Gigi Hadid commenting “😭😭😭😭😭.”

Talk about precious, these two so obviously love hanging out and twinning with one another. Who knows, maybe we will see Stormi Webster in the 2036 X Games? The world is her oyster. Webster has such a fun, outgoing personality already, and we cannot wait to see the kind of girl she grows up to be!

Before you go, check out our gallery of celebs who had babies at a young age:

