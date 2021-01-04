See Janet Jackson’s Birthday Message For 4-Year-Old Son Eissa

Janet Jackson just posted the sweetest message to her son Eissa — and she did it in the most protective way possible. In an Instagram post, the pop singer and mom of one wished her little boy a happy fourth birthday, but she did it with a just message — and no photo — to help keep him out of the public eye.

“Happy 4th to my baby. You are my love, my life, my soul, you are my everything!” she wrote. “You’re Gods (sic) gift to me. Mama loves you 😘😘😘.”

We weren’t the only ones who wanted to see how Eissa is growing up. One Instagram user commented, “Wish so badly we could see him, but we understand. Happy birthday, E…” We understand, too. Jackson grew up in the hot glare of the spotlight and she knows the perils of raising a child under those conditions, so she’s making a wise choice. The only time she’s shared a photo of him was in 2017, a few months after his birth, with this sweet-as-can-be snap of the mom snuggling close with her yawning baby boy.

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

Her choice to be a mother was something she long thought about but as a woman rooted deep in her faith, she left it up to a higher power. “Sure, I’d adopt,” she said to Harper’s Bazaar in 2009 after her long-term relationship with Jermaine Dupri ended. “And I think that if I’m really supposed to have kids, it will happen if that’s God’s plan for me.”

Motherhood was in the cards in 2017 with then-husband Wissam Al Mana, when she gave birth at the age of 50 to Eissa. The couple called it quits just three months after he was born, and Jackson has put her entire heart into raising her son.

“My son has shown me that love, no matter how deeply you believe you have experienced that emotion, can always go deeper. Love is limitless. And for someone like me, raised in show business where self-concern is always a priority, how fortunate I am now to be concerned, first and foremost, with the welfare of someone else,” Jackson told Billboard. “Day after day and night after night, holding my baby in my arms, I am at peace. I am blessed. I feel bliss. In those moments, all is right with the world.”

Jackson is making the most of motherhood and doing her best to give him the childhood he deserves — something that she didn’t always have the opportunity to pursue since she and her siblings were working at a young age. So yes, even though we would love to see Jackson’s precious mama moments with her son on social media, we applaud her for wisely giving Eissa time to just be a kid.