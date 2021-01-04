Is Shawn Johnson Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

We are ready to jump for joy — in anticipation of a new year of celebrities announcing that they’re expecting babies! And if we had to lay bets on the first stars to share the news, we might put Shawn Johnson and Andrew East at the top of the list. Is Shawn Johnson pregnant? Could the East Family be expecting a new addition to their already adorable family of three? Well, the couple posted a highlight video to their The East Family YouTube channel showing a recap of 2020, and their ending was quite a cliff hanger — and definitely seemed like a hint.

In the video, they showed many milestone memories from this past year — their trip skydiving, Super Bowl LIV, and, of courser, their daughter Drew‘s first plane ride and her first birthday. But it’s that ending that may hint at some extra-big news to come: Johnson and East were grinning as they cheekily ended the video with, “And also…guess what?!” Of course, fans are speculating that the couple will soon announce their pregnancy.

Although the comment section was turned off for the Youtube video, many people took to the comments of Shawn’s latest Instagram post, an adorable video of Drew, to share their questions. One user wrote “Sooooo… are you guys pregnant or what?”

The couple haven’t shied away from sharing with the world that they are ready for another baby. Johnson and East spoke to Us Weekly in December about their marriage and family. When asked about having a second baby, Johnson said that they have talked with her OB-GYN and have “gotten the green light. We would love a baby anytime.” How exciting is that?!

So…Johnson and East, are you guys pregnant?! Obviously, we’ll have to wait and see — but we cannot wait to learn more about the exciting potential news that baby number two could be on its way!

