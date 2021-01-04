Salma Hayek Is Wearing the Perfect Bikini & Gold Chain Combo in This New Beach Photo

New year, same Salma Hayek looking absolutely dazzling in swimwear. As her year-end vacation somewhere tropical clearly continues, Hayek has been snapping it up to make sure she captures every steamy moment, and her latest bikini selfie is quite the addition. Standing in some absolutely crystal-clear turquoise water, Hayek captured a photo of herself looking easy, breezy, and beautiful in a tortoiseshell sunglasses, a brown bikini, and a long gold necklace. And unlike her lightly heated send-off to 2020, Hayek realized this pic needed no caption at all.

While Hayek may have stayed silent about this stunning pic, her fans were far from it. “The most beautiful woman in this world,” one fan wrote, perhaps suggesting a caption for her next pic. “STOP!” added Priyanka Chopra, but we’re pretty sure the Mexican actress has no intention of slowing down any time soon. The 54-year-old star is looking better than ever these days, and we’ll be eating up as many of Salma’s vacation pics as she’s willing to share.

Presumably, Hayek is on vacation with husband François-Henri Pinault, who she married in 2009. In fact, Pinault may even be the mastermind behind these beachside photoshoots, but it looks like he’s happy staying on that side of the camera for now. When your wife is Salma Hayek, we’re guessing you learn to be comfortable with letting her take center stage…and with over a million people liking every photo you take of her. It’s a tough life, but someone’s got to do it.

