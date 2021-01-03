Christina Anstead Says the Book ‘Untamed’ Has Helped Her Understand Herself

In 2021, we’re all about working to improve ourselves step-by-step both physically and mentally. For many, 2020 was the year that demanded major self-reflection when we finally reached the finish line. The year was particularly devasting with many of our favorite celebrity couples deciding to go their separate ways. One of those couples was Ant and Christina Anstead who divorced about a year after baby Hudson’s arrival. Their split has been tough for both parties and they’ve been working to heal from their heartache. Christina recently shared a new book on her Instagram that she’s recommending to her followers, and its message is one that is resonating with her tremendously.

“A friend once told me “You are a lioness and you try and cage one, but you can’t cage one” I’ve thought about that statement a lot the past 4 months. I started reading this book a few days ago and interestingly the opening chapter of this book dives into this topic. One of the best written books I’ve read in a long time. #untamed 🦁” wrote Christina.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle follows the dissolution of the author’s marriage and is all about listening to your inner voice to liberate yourself from societal expectations.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The best-selling book is one that has been read by multiple leading ladies like Kerry Washington, Debra Messing, and Reese Witherspoon. Even Adele has dedicated an entire Instagram post raving about how the memoir has transformed her outlook on life.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” Adele wrote in her IG post. “I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it.”

The Grammy-award winning singer even has some tips for readers, “Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me!”

Hey, if all these incredible women say this is a must-read, who are we to disagree? Sign us up for a copy (and some highlighters)!

