In a matter of a week, Hilaria Baldwin’s seemingly perfect life has been turned upside down thanks to a scandal that can only be described as, well, odd. ICYMI Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, was recently exposed for faking her Spanish heritage (and accent). Though Hilaria has previously claimed she was moved from Spain to New York City at age 19 to attend NYU, this has been debunked by former classmates and a quick search into both of Hilaria’s parents — who were born and raised in America. Prior to her marriage with Alec, she was known to friends and family as Hillary Hayward-Thomas which is, in fact, Hilaria’s real name. Head-spinning? Trust us, so did basically everyone else’s with this wild story. Of course, Alec has already defended his wife as fiercely as we’d only imagine he would. And now, another member of the Baldwin family has come to Hilaria’s defense, Hilaria’s sister-in-law Chynna Phillips.

Phillips spoke out on her YouTube series, “California Preaching,” on a new video about Hilaria and the scrutiny that she’s been facing online. “‘I feel terrible. Who’s going to throw the first stone at my sweet sister-in-law? She’s a good woman and you know, none of us are perfect. We all have issues and we all have our thing,” Phillips said.

The singer also recently spoke to The Post about her YouTube series, where she commented on the controversy. “This is probably an awkward and embarrassing time for Alec and Hilaria,” Billy Baldwin told the outlet. He added, “I’ve been texting Alec the whole time to make sure he’s OK and if he needs anything.”

“My family has been through this before. I was born in a fishbowl, and this kind of stuff has been happening around me since 1968,” said Phillips.

While Hilaria Baldwin has been doing just about everything she can to make this story disappear, we have a feeling that this scandal is one that won’t be letting up anytime soon.

