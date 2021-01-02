Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Bell’s Palsy

Emily Maynard Johnson reflected on how her 2020 unfolded in a series of flashbacks photos on her Instagram story. One slide includes a raw photo of herself from September where she is seen lying down with an eye patch and revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy resulting in her having to wear a patch while she was pregnant with her fifth child with her husband Tyler Johnson, Magnolia Belle.

The Bachelorette alum kicked off the new year by detailing highlights that occurred in her life in 2020 month by month. When she reached September, Johnson can be seen with one eye covered by a black mask. “September 2020,” she wrote. “Got Bells palsy and had to wear a patch.”

Per Healthline, the rare but critical condition is characterized as one that causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face due to a swollen or inflamed nerve. Bell’s palsy can also trigger symptoms like drooling, a drooping eyelid, and facial twitching.

Johnson did not reveal more details about her diagnosis at the time but this was not the first time she has experienced the condition. In Johnson’s 2016 memoir, I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption and True Love, she wrote about diagnosed with Bell’s palsy during her junior year of high school.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she wrote that her doctor told her "with corticosteroid medication, the use of an eye patch at night so I could sleep, and good old-fashioned time, I would make a full recovery." Johnson continued in her memoir, "While I wasn't thrilled that my symptoms wouldn't disappear entirely for a few weeks, I was grateful it wasn't anything more serious."

