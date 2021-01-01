Bindi Irwin Pens Emotional Recap of 2020 From Australian Bushfires to Her Marriage with Chandler Powell

Depending on where you are, 2021 is just mere hours away. Time is hunkering down and while we want nothing more than to put the tragic memories of this year behind us, remembering everything this year brought is arguably equally as important. Bindi Irwin shared a touching message on her Instagram that sums up the year in the most beautiful way. Moreover, Irwin’s post hit home for many as she reflected on her own life and detailed that amid the madness of 2020, the Animal Kingdom queen has a lot to be thankful for.

“2020 – Words seem to fall short when trying to describe this year,” Irwin began her lengthy post. She continued, “I wanted to share a recap on what the year held for us on a personal level. I hope maybe you’ll do the same. I feel like the best way to look forward is to also be reminded of all that has happened to bring you to this very moment.”

The Crikey It’s The Irwins star began by sharing her grievances on the “heartbreaking loss” of the bushfires that her home of Australia gruesomely experienced at the start of this year. “Our Wildlife Hospital was the busiest it’s ever been due,” Irwin recalled. “We worked hard to send support to the front lines of destruction. We have now treated over 100,000 patients since our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital opened. This year marked Australia Zoo’s 50th birthday and for the first time in our history we had to close our gates to guests for 78 days due to the pandemic,” Irwin wrote. She explained that the animal food bills she witnessed racked up to be about $80,000 per week and she and her family fought hard to keep their, “team and family of animals safe.”

She continued to write, “Every moment of every day the question of when or if we would recover burned in the back of our minds. However, we were reminded that there is always hope on the horizon.” Irwin shared that eventually, they were able to once again open their doors to people that needed a safe haven of gardens and wildlife.

Despite the heartbreak that she undoubtedly felt, extreme happiness reached her life as well as she married her husband Chandler Powell and announced that they were expecting their first child. “Chandler and I got married and as a family we filmed season 3 of ‘Crikey It’s The Irwins’ which will be airing on Animal Planet next year. Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She’s the light of our lives. 💛”

She wrapped up her post by saying she hopes 2021 brings “some peace” and that “we find a way to come together as a society.” Irwin urged, “Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things,” before taking her fans for their support. “I’ll see you in 2021,” ended the expecting mama.

Wow. We couldn’t have said it any better! We’re so grateful to have made it to the finish line and though many of us might not have hit milestones that looked like Irwin’s, we reached the end of the year — and that’s enough cause for celebration.

