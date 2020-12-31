Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Buy New Miami Home Near Karlie Kloss & Josh Kushner

It seems like every week there is a new celebrity snapping up a Miami, Florida home because the city has become a hotspot for the rich and famous. The latest stars to invest in the real estate market along the coveted North Bay Road waterfront are supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber. Not only did they purchase a multi-million dollar home this month, but they will also be neighbors to another model and her husband — Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner.

Kloss and her husband just bought a $23.5 million estate that is completely furnished and includes a gorgeous pool and wine cellar. Crawford and Gerber are taking a more hands-on approach to their new waterfront property because “they really enjoy building and renovating houses,” an insider told Page Six. The couple is known for gutting and rehabbing homes, which they’ve done with their Malibu and Beverly Hills properties.

That’s not the only hot enclave in the Miami area as Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner as well as Gisele Bünchen and husband Tom Brady just purchased property in the exclusive “Billionaire’s Bunker” on Indian Creek Island. Can you imagine the block parties the Miami area is going to have in 2021?

There is a reason for all of the migration to the Sunshine State — and some of it is directly related to the pandemic, whether it is work-from-home needs or personal beliefs. “There’s a small movement to migrate back to Southern hubs like Miami and Atlanta this year, which could be because of the eased restrictions and perceived freedom or just the continuation of folks looking to acquire more space and distance from others,” says real estate agent Cedric Stewart to Realtor.com.

Whatever the celebs’ reasons for making Miami their new (or second) home, it’s going to become one of the buzziest spots on the East Coast. Warm weather, expensive homes and good-looking people are the perfect way to kick off the New Year — if you can afford it.

