Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have started 2020 on a rough note, but they are ending the year in a big way. Earlier this week, they debuted their Archewell Audio podcast on Spotify, where listeners heard baby Archie’s voice for the first time. Now on the last day of the year, their Archewell website and its mission statement are cluing us in to what’s ahead for 2021.

The gray-and-white background features two poignant photos — Prince Harry sitting on Princess Diana’s shoulders and Meghan wrapped in mother Doria Ragland’s arms. The sentiment they shared on the homepage is just as personal, “I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” reads the couple’s “Letter for 2021.”

The duo discusses their ideas for their non-profit organization and where they want to take the focus in the coming year. “We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike,” they write. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

“We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” they conclude the letter along with their signed signatures — “Harry & Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accomplished exactly what they set out to do — even though their critics said it wouldn’t be possible. Sure, they’ve had quite a few stumbles along the way, but they found a way to move forward with their philanthropy while still becoming financially independent from the monarchy. They’ve also freed themselves from the strict protocols of royal life and given their son a more private life away from the media. It’s a remarkable end to a year that began with them moving from Canada to Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion to their own Montecito abode during a global pandemic.

It sets the stage for them to make a big impact in the coming year, and to prove all of those naysayers wrong after they stepped down as senior royals. And they had promised us earlier in the year that the Archewell launch would come “when the time is right,” and that time is now.

