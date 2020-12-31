Chrissy Teigen Says This Book Made Her Get Sober

Books (more than ever in 2020) have the potential to leave a profound impact on someone’s life. For Chrissy Teigen, she’s crediting her latest read for inspiring her to become sober. The model admitted on her Instagram story that she received the book, “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol,” written by Holly Whitaker from her doctor as a gift last month and it helped her realize she wanted to give up alcohol. Find out her thoughts on the book’s message below.

Instagram/ Chrissy Teigen

On her IG story, Teigen revealed that she was not proud of the behavior she had when she drank and that the book was the push she needed to realize she wanted to quit. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” Teigen wrote. “I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

She added that she’s “been sober ever since” her birthday on November 30th, and continued to praise the book while encouraging her fans to read it. Saying, “Even if you can’t see yourself doing or just plain don’t want to,” she wrote, “it’s still an incredible read.”

In a post shared on Instagram earlier this week, Teigen shared the news of her sobriety in her comments.

The model turned chef shared a clip of herself dancing while on vacation with the enthusiastic caption, “good morning!!!” In response to the fun video full of energy, one user wrote, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” Teigen replied saying that she is “4 weeks sober.”

We’re so proud of Teigen for so candidly sharing her story that will no doubt touch the lives of others, again.

