Madonna is one of the many celebrities that chose to expand her family by adopting her kids. The pop icon adopted four of her six children from Malawi. Though Madonna is a world-class performer and is by no means camera-shy, she has chosen to keep most photos of her family to herself and off the internet. Recently on Instagram, Madonna shared a rare video as she embarked on a homecoming trip to Malawi, the African country where she adopted her kids.

The clip shared on Instagram includes clips of Madonna and her children en route to Malawi. Followers of the star were able to see the stunning view from their flight before their arrival as well as the drive to their temporary home during their stay. She captioned her post, “Warm Heart Of Africa 💛🇲🇼.”

This rare look inside her family’s life celebrates the occasion of her eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere and siblings David and Mercy James returning to their birthplace. Madonna set out to adopt her youngest back in 2017. Additionally, the musical star has shown her desire to give back by setting up a Mercy James Institute For Pediatric Surgery And Intensive Care through her charity Raising Malawi.

Shortly after welcoming the twins to her home, Madonna explained how she came to the decision to People: “‘Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home. I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’”

