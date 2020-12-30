Are Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Encouraging Princess Eugenie to Step Back From the Royals, Too?

Royal life definitely isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be — just ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They’ve successfully transitioned this year to private citizens after a very public and messy exit as senior royals. It looks like another family member is seriously considering the same path after seeing how much privacy it afforded their family. Princess Eugenie, who remains close to Prince Harry, might be following in their footsteps.

With her first child on the way, Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank aren’t very interested in raising their baby in front of the media. As her due date gets closer, the steps that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took look more and more attractive to them. Royal expert Marlene Koenig agrees with this sentiment given the fact that the baby will be 11th in line to the throne. She told the U.K.’s Express that there’s really no point in raising the child in the spotlight when the “baby will be a great-grandchild of a sovereign, not even a grandchild of the sovereign.”

If Princess Eugenie and her husband go for the private route, it proves the Meghan and Prince Harry have way more support within the royal family than the British media would lead everyone to believe. There’s also the indication that the two couples are a united front after Meghan and Prince Harry allowed his cousin to stay at Frogmore Cottage for six weeks early in her pregnancy. That’s exactly how Meghan and Prince Harry started their married life together — out in the country and away from the prying eyes of Kensington Palace.

With the possible behind-the-scenes support of Meghan and Harry, Princess Eugenie could be looking at the royal exit blueprint her cousin established. She already knows the pitfalls to avoid, and she’s seen their success in establishing a financially independent life in California. It also appears that a royal title means very little to her, too. “Eugenie knows a title can be a curse as well as a blessing, and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living,” a source recently told Cosmopolitian. “Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy, healthy child.”

That exposes a rift inside the monarchy — those bound to the titles and those who want to escape the rigid rules of royal life. With Meghan and Prince Harry living out their American dream, it’s easy to see why Princess Eugenie and Jack might forge their path to happiness without the constant glare of the press.

