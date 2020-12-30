Here’s How Much Kate Middleton Spent on New Royal Fashion in 2020

Kate Middleton, like the rest of us, went into lockdown in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread — but her royal duties didn’t stop, and so neither did her royal wardrobe. As per their annual tradition, Daily Mail has released the Duchess of Cambridge’s total spend on new clothing this year, including outfit-by-outfit breakdowns of each new item and its listed price. And in 2020, despite the fact that she technically only needed to be dressing from the waist up for a good portion of the year — the joys of Zoom fashion — that number still came out to over $100,000. Though honestly, who among us hasn’t been stress-shopping through the pandemic?

Daily Mail calculates Kate’s wardrobe total at £94,000, or around $128,000. They also note that this is less than last year’s spend of £103,075 (around $140,000). Her most expensive outfit, they note, came before the pandemic in March. For her arrival in Ireland at the beginning of her and Prince William’s tour, Kate wore a $2,100 Alessandra Rich dress, a $4,000 Catherine Walker coat, and $23,5000 Asprey Daisy Heritage earrings — all new. And as you’ll see below, she has absolutely no qualms about getting dog hair on it.

While Kate has often been hailed for rewearing her most-loved royal pieces and mixing in affordable styles with designer digs, this year’s receipts prove there’s one area where the Duchess’ tastes always tend to run expensive: her coats. In addition to the Catherine Walker coat she arrived in Ireland wearing, Kate picked up a second $4,000 coat dress from the designer she debuted in November, plus a $3,500 Roksanda Denton coat worn in January, and two Alexander McQueen coats, one worth $4,000 worn in January, and one worth $5,000 worn in October.

If William is still wondering what would be a good present for Kate’s upcoming birthday, I think we’ve just solved his problem. Kate Middleton’s love language is a statement coat, preferably bespoke. And as the world slowly opens back up in 2021, she’ll need some new looks to ring in the new year.

