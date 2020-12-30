Lori Loughlin’s Husband Is Facing the Harshest Consequences of Their College Admissions Scam

Lori Loughlin isn’t really celebrating after her early release from prison on Monday because she worried about someone else. While it wasn’t a pleasant two months for her, she’s now focused on husband Mossimo Giannulli, who is serving five months behind bars for his role in the college admissions scandal. While their daughters Bella Giannulli, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, were obviously worried about their mom during her time behind bars, it seems like everyone is concerned about Mossimo’s mental health while he’s doing his time.

An insider told US Weekly he was “having a rough time in prison,” which really isn’t a surprise since the punishment for being convicted of a crime isn’t supposed to be a vacation. The biggest concern is how he’s handling his time in isolation due to the COVID-19 protocols. It was Gianni Giannulli, his son from a previous relationship, who sounded the alarm bells for the family. He revealed in a private Instagram post that his dad had “been locked in solitary confinement for one full month” in a medium-security prison instead of the minimum-security prison that he was promised at his sentencing.

Mossimo has lived a life of privilege for years, so the shock of living in tough prison conditions — along with a pandemic — are probably slapping him right into the reality of his situation. He’s been able to connect with his daughters and son by phone since his sentence began, but the insider explained to US Weekly that his time alone “has been very mentally taxing.”

Loughlin is concerned for her husband’s well-being because she was in a similar situation during her stay. Yet the former Fuller House star seems to have a more positive outlook by understanding that quarantine in prison is “a precaution and not a punishment.” Mossimo has tried to focus on reading and turning to his faith, but his son thinks that the “mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” so it’s hard to see if the entire family has learned their lesson.

Mossimo is expected to be home by Easter and it’s uncertain how the family will return to “normal” life. They’ve downsized their home, but it sounds like they haven’t downsized their privilege just yet.

