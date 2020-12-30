Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s (Unofficial) Family Christmas Card Is Finally Here

Most parents can attest to the struggle that is gathering everyone in your fam to come together for a single photograph. Whether it’s your kids running around or problems with your camera the seemingly simple task turns near impossible. In the past, we’ve seen celebs like Kim K go as far as photoshopping one of her kids in her family Christmas card. Well, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have done it and snagged the most adorable photo of themselves and their little ones, Miles and Luna. We’re going to go ahead and quantify this as their unofficial family Christmas card because it’s just too stunning not to.

“oh my god we got a photo together!!!” wrote Teigen — which is the exact mood we’re sure parents all over feel when the stars align and you’re able to grab a quick snap of your family. Teigen and Legend were all smiles posing with their babies. And we love that Legend is holding Luna’s hand while Teigen brushes baby Miles cheek. I mean, talk about cuteness overload! If we could give this a thousand likes on Instagram, we really would.

The power couple’s kids are looking more and more like their parents by the day and are growing up so fast. On another note, we’re convinced Miles might actually be Legend’s twin — you can’t tell us Miles’ squishy face is not a replica of his papa’s. However, this incredible (and applaud-worthy) snap of the family leaves traces of the typical obstacle course parents must undergo to capture photographs like these.

One Instagrammer commented, “The kiddos looking at someone and you and John are looking at someone else😂❤️❤️❤️. Quintessential family photography.”

Hey, for what it’s worth we this is a perfect snap of the fam in our eyes!!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.