Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Baby Just Debuted His Voice to the World — On a Podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their podcast debut on Tuesday, but they weren’t the only ones in the family who joined in. Listeners had the opportunity to hear baby Archie’s voice for the very first time and we got a clue as to whether he’s developing an American or a British accent.

The Archewell Audio Holiday Special podcast dropped on Spotify and included year-end thoughts from a star-studded lineup, but let’s be honest, it’s the 19-month-old we are all here for. His cameo is at the end of the podcast when Prince Harry chimes in with, “You can speak into it,” in reference to the microphone in front of the young toddler.

“Archie, is it fun?” Meghan asks and that’s when we hear Archie’s first response in an American accent, “Fun?” Meghan confirms, “Fun!”

His sweet baby voice is heard again as the family decides to send a special holiday message to all of their followers.

“After me. Ready? Happy…” Harry says to Archie, who clearly repeats, “Happy.” In unison, Meghan and Harry then excitedly say, “New,” to their son. He completes the thought with, “New Year!” The adorable exchange ends with his royal parents cheering while he emits a cute baby giggle.

Prince Harry and Meghan continue to parent in a way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. Normally, a royal baby’s first introductions and interactions with the public are orchestrated in a controlled environment. It’s a completely different approach compared to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to share such an informal and playful moment with everyone in their debut podcast.

While that works for them, it may not work for the rest of the royal family, who prefer that their personal lives stay out of the press. If Prince Harry and Meghan get too comfortable on their podcast, there could be some concern that it might take away from the British royal protocols the family has followed for centuries.

With the stateside duo looking to extend their exit deal for another year, the Queen might demand that they keep tight lipped in the press about royal life. Even though Prince Harry and Meghan have remained relatively private over the last year, their relocation to California and the COVID pandemic has helped with that situation. Now that they have a Netflix and Spotify deal in place, their lives are about to become more public — and that might include more cute Archie cameos.

Click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

