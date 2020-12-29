Meghan Markle Is Already Spilling Royal Wedding Details on Her & Prince Harry’s Podcast

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially kicked off their Archewell Audio podcast with a special holiday episode featuring Elton John, Stacey Abrams, and even 19-month-old Archie wishing us a happy new year. It’s a look inside two prominent ex-royals’ lives the likes of which hasn’t existed in decades, and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for any personal details Meghan and Harry might share between their interviews and discussions with prominent cultural figures. After all, when you’re listening to a podcast because you love the hosts, everyone knows you listen between the lines for personal nods and tidbits about the podcasters’ lives — and Meghan is already delivering the goods with some new detail about her 2018 royal wedding.

Meghan and Harry decided to end their very first podcast episode with the same song they had play at their wedding as they exited the reception and walked down the steps of St. George’s Chapel, “This Little Light of Mine.”

“‘This Little Light of Mine’ played at the very end of our wedding while we were walking down the steps of the church,” Meghan explained as context. “It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.'”

Harry concurred that the song “means so much to us,” adding that “the message of this song is one we hold so dearly. It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place.”

Ever since she’s first stepped in to the royal spotlight, Meghan has made it clear that she will not diminish herself for anyone — and as Harry steps out of the shadow of his family, he likely needs some of the courage now that Meghan had then. And this song seems like the perfect anthem for him to step out anew, determined to seen and heard on new, non-royal terms.

