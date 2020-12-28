Ant Anstead Admits He Was in a ‘Very Dark Place’ After Divorce From Christina

Christina and Ant Anstead ’s divorce is one we definitely didn’t see coming this year. Though Christina has been more open about sharing her feelings on their split, Ant has remained rather quiet about most details. Now in a new interview with People , Ant is finally opening up about how he is dealing with his divorce, and he shared that he is ready to get his life back on track and focus on parenting.

Christina announced in September that she and Ant had chosen to go their separate ways just a year after they welcomed their baby boy Hudson. “Every day is an improvement. Obviously, going back a couple of months, I mean, it was a big hit,” Ant told People. He also admitted that he was in a “very dark place” and that in turn affected his overall mental and physical health.

“It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed,” he said. Adding, “But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.’”

He explained to the publication that he worked hard to turn things around for himself — including going through an online breakup recovery course and faith retreat. Ant said that both the retreat and courses he participated in both helped him understand that “nobody controls me but me. It’s up to me to empower myself and realize how incredibly worthy I am of healing.”

In addition to focusing on his healing, Ant is also dedicated to successfully co-parenting Hudson with Christina. He credits his incredible son for helping him get through the divorce. “This process without him would’ve been incredibly difficult,” he says. “He’s filled my heart. He really saved me,” he told the outlet.