Donald & Melania Trump Might Not Be Calling Mar-a-Lago Home in January

Donald and Melania Trump won’t be calling Washington, D.C. home for much longer. It was first assumed by many political pundits that the couple would call Mar-a-Lago home, but their Palm Beach, Florida neighbors reminded them of a 1993 deal he signed. The agreement does not allow “any purpose other than club use” for the property, and a club member is only allowed to reside there for 21 days a year. That sent them back to the drawing board to figure out where they will live after Jan. 20, 2021.

It looks like the couple won’t stray far from the club President Trump once dubbed the “Winter White House” — they are now searching for property in close proximity to their favorite spot. “Melania and Trump are talking to brokers about buying a house in Palm Beach, or nearby, as the living space at Mar-a-Lago isn’t big enough, and there could be some potential conflicts,” a source confided to PageSix.

Those conflicts, as pointed out by Palm Beach residents, evidently thwarted the first couple’s plans to settle into Mar-a-Lago immediately after the handover over to the Biden administration. Melania had already drawn up plans to get their residence spruced up for their return to civilian life. “They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use,” an insider shared with People in early December.

While the couple will most likely “stay at Mar-a-Lago initially” to get son Barron, 14, acclimated at his new school, “they are also looking for homes near Mar-a-Lago to purchase,” a source told PageSix.

They won’t be far away from daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who recently purchased a $30 million lot in the gated community of Indian Creek Island in Miami. While both Ivanka and Donald plan on maintaining their individual New York City residences, it looks like they are going to make Florida their official home after their time in Washington, D.C. The waters seems a bit warmer in the Sunshine State after a chilly four years in the White House.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

