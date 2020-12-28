See Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev’s First Christmas With Baby Matteo

This rollercoaster of a year was eventful for us all, to say the least. Many of our fave celebs excitedly shared their pregnancies with the world while others celebrated different important milestones in their lives. For Nikki Bella, the former WWE star gave birth to her first child with Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki’s baby boy Matteo was born back in July and this year marked the first holiday season the parents had with their little one by their side. Luckily, the couple shared an adorable snap on Instagram of the family festivities. Take a peek at the merriness below!

“❤️🎅🏻❄️🤶🏻⛄️🎄✨🤍 #Repost from @theartemc• Merry Christmas 🎄 from our little family to yours,” the mama wrote on the gram. We love that baby Matteo was surrounded by so much love from his parents. And we’re thrilled that Nikki and Chigvintdev opted for the popular choice many celebrities participated in — wearing matching PJs! TBH seeing Matteo in his holiday onesie warms our hearts.

In another short video shared on Instagram, Nikki showed off her own festive look in her matching Star Wars‘ Christmas themed pajamas, which match her sons. Though Chigvintsev did not wear the same attire as his wife and Matteo (Nikki revealed that the same onesie was actually sold out) he still had his own Star Wars shirt he happily sported for the special day.

“Did you match mommy? We’re in our Star Wars for daddy Christmas pajamas. I feel bad, the matching ones for daddy were actually sold out so daddy is in another one,” Nikki explained in her video as Mateo coos in the background. We love that the parents made sure they made this holiday season memorable with their baby boy despite the circumstances.

