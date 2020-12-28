Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Looking to Extend Their Megxit Deal for Another Year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having the last laugh when it comes to their scandalous break from the Royal Family. The British press kept saying the couple was doomed to fail — and let’s be honest, it was a rocky start — but they are sitting pretty as 2020 comes to a close. The duo loves their newfound freedom so much that they are reportedly asking for a one-year extension on the Megxit deal.

The couple is expected to resume talks via Zoom next month in anticipation of their original deal expiring on March 31, 2021, according to The Sun. With frosty relations between Princes Harry and Williams finally thawing, the stateside couple hopes to have a “less confrontational” meeting the second time around. They’ve been successful in becoming financially independent from the Royal Family by securing major production deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Even if they don’t need the financial support of Queen Elizabeth, there are a few sticky issues to work out when it comes to their royal patronages and Prince Harry’s military titles, which have remained vacant since his exit. “Harry regrets losing those titles and keeping them open for as long as possible keeps that olive branch out,” a source said. “Don’t be surprised if they are not filled even after March 31.”

That particular topic might not be resolved over a video conference call because “Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up,” said royal biographer Andrew Morton to The Sun about the sensitive nature of some of the discussions. “Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think. But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks.”

There are major family milestones to also plan in 2021, and both Prince Harry and Meghan would like to be a part of the festivities after a COVID and Megxit year away from the royals. The Queen celebrates her 95th birthday on April 21, Prince Philip will be 100 years old on June 10 and there is an unveiling of the late Princess Diana statue on July 1 to honor her 60th birthday.

The California-based couple is hoping to handle this second opportunity in a much smoother way than last year, which was fraught with hurt feelings and tabloid headlines amidst a growing pandemic. “If Harry had a real regret, it was how he handled the announcement of stepping back,” Morton explained. “He pushed the Queen and his father into a corner and it made the whole thing far more dramatic.”

For now, the couple is ready to continue their American dream, which is far removed from their former life in the U.K. “There was a period when Harry was uncertain, but not anymore,” said Morton.” He is loving life in the sunshine, the pace of life and lack of formality. This is what he has dreamed of for a long time.”

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

