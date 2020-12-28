Khloé Kardashian Is One Step Closer to Marrying Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s reconciliation with boyfriend Tristan Thompson took a serious turn over the holiday season — they went from boyfriend and girlfriend to promise ring official. The on-again, off-again duo is proving that the third time is a charm for their relationship as long as the NBA player can keep his cheating ways at bay.

Kardashian was gifted a huge pear-shaped diamond ring while visiting Thompson right before her family had their glamorous at-home Christmas Eve party without any guests. “Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” a source told Life & Style. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”

This is a big step for Thompson, who doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to Kardashian. He cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter True, 2, and he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods during their first reconciliation. That mess seemed to doom the relationship for good at the time, but it looks like quarantining together during the pandemic changed Kardashian’s perspective.

“Tristan is going above and beyond to make it up to Khloé after the cheating scandal and prove his commitment,” the insider explained. “He feels ready to marry her, but she needs to totally trust him first — and it will take more than a million-dollar ring, but they’re making progress and things are going well between them.”

Thompson has to make things right this time, especially now that he’s playing for a sports team on the opposite coast. There’s no time for funny business if he wants to make things right by the Good American co-founder and their daughter. So far the basketball player is holding up his end of the bargain and enjoyed the time with his family. The source promises, “Tristan has been really missing Khloé and True since the move.”

Kardashian also looks like she’s putting Thompson’s cheating scandals behind her because she even made light of all of his issues on a fall episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. If she can joke about a pretty painful period in her personal life with him, then they’re probably on track to an engagement some time in the future.

