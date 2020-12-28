Brian Austin Green Was Spotted Getting Flirty With This ‘DWTS’ Pro

Brian Austin Green’s tumultuous relationship with Megan Fox has been broadcasted in a very public way. Though followers of the former couple don’t know the exact details surrounding their split, Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has become quite serious in a short amount of time. And now it seems as though Green is also finally moving on and finding love with someone new, Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

Yep, Green (like many other celebs this year) might have found love in the time of corona. Burgess and Green were spotted at LAX together, dancing along to Christmas music while they waited in line for food (see photos obtained by Daily Mail here). After they grabbed their snacks, the two were then seen boarding a flight to a location that is currently unknown. Though the two complied with CDC guidelines and wore their PPE, it did not hide Burgess and Green While we don’t know where the maybe-couple flew off to, celebrating the holidays with just about anyone is a big deal, and we definitely are inclined to believe that two are more than friendly at this point.

Sadly, the duo has not confirmed their relationship or shared any snaps together from their holiday trip yet. Though it might not be Instagram official, Burgess did confirm in a recent interview with US Weekly that she has started seeing someone new.

“I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” Burgess told the outlet. “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?” she added.

Burgess continued, “I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.”

Though the two might have only been seeing each other for a short time, Burgess explained to the publication that her new relationship, “feels different to all the rest of them.”

