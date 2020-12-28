Lori Loughlin Released Early From Prison & Headed Home for the Holidays

As Lori Loughlin heads home from Dublin FCI, another lackluster prison sentence in the college admissions scandal has been fulfilled. After a year-plus spent rolling out new charges against the Fuller House star and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, the couple finally received their prison sentences, having been found guilty of bribing admissions officials and falsifying application materials to gain their daughters admission to USC. Giannulli was ordered to spend five months in prison; Loughlin was ordered to spend two months. But just a few days shy of that moderate sentence, Loughlin has been released early from the Dublin prison and is headed home to see her family for the holidays.

A legal source confirmed to People that Loughlin was released from the federal correctional institution on Monday morning, two days before the scheduled end of her sentence. Giannulli, who reported to a prison in Lompoc, CA on Nov. 19, is due for release in April 2021. Loughlin and Giannulli ultimately pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pled guilty to an additional count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

It seems like Lori Loughlin is owning up to what she did in the college admissions scandal. https://t.co/63IHqlN84K — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 30, 2020

Daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has spoken out about fearing for her parents’ safety and hoping for an early return — and the truth is, many have doubted from the start whether Loughlin would serve a full prison sentence given her wealth and celebrity status. After all, fellow celebrity Felicity Huffman, also charged in the college admissions scandal, was released early from prison too.

On the one hand, sure — why keep people in prison an hour longer than you need to? But inmates who don’t have Loughlin and Huffman’s connections are continuing to suffer, and the disparity is crushing. At last count by the LA Times on Dec. 27, there have been 114 deaths from COVID-19 in California state prisons, and over 37,000 cases. While Loughlin is now better able to protect her health and safety, the inmates who don’t possess her same privilege but have equally borne out their sentences are not.

Our issue with celebrities being released early from prison will never be about the release itself, but rather, why that same privilege isn’t afforded to others. Let Huffman and Loughlin act as proof that early release is a practice we should be looking into now more than ever, and not just for people who make the news when they come home.

