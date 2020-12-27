Chrissy Teigen Just Shared Her 2021 New Year’s Resolution

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t get the title of our internet queen for just any old reason — she’s earned it with her various candid tweets and her ability to always stay true to herself. As we near the end of the year, it’s time to brainstorm what we want our New Year’s resolutions to be. For Teigen, she knows exactly what she wants to work on in 2021, and has started it even before this year is over. The model shared on Twitter that her resolution is “not explaining SHIT” to people on the internet anymore — and that’s a resolution we definitely can get behind.

excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining SHIT to you people — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2020

Teigen began her latest thread on Twitter, of course, writing: “excited about the new year’s resolution I started early: not explaining SHIT to you people.” She then went on to, er, explain her choice in a series of tweets. Hey, old habits die hard.

“I I I I can’t believe she…” WELL BELIEVE IT CAUSE I DID IT — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2020

She continued, “For years I have been CONSUMED by the overwhelming need to explain why I’m doing what I’m doing, why I did why I did. NO MORE. I’m gonna doooooo the shit I doooooo and youuuuuu can go bonkers about it.”

Look, when you’re a high-profile celeb like Teigen, your life is pretty much constantly on display; and Teigen’s willingness to share openly and honestly about her life is one of the things we love most about her. But that doesn’t mean her every choice or action needs to be questioned by fans (or trolls). People on the internet do, in fact, have this weird notion that they’re entitled to an opinion on her life choices, so we completely understand Teigen’s reasoning.

Prime example: Earlier this year Teigen wrote a Medium essay explaining her decision to post pictures of the stillborn birth of her son Jack; an indisputably sad situation that was only made worse thanks to harsh critics online.

“‘I I I I can’t believe she…” WELL BELIEVE IT CAUSE I DID IT,'” Teigen added.

One important disclaimer: Though Teigen is seemingly committed to not explaining her personal life to people on the internet, she will continue to explain things in one important area.

(Note: I will still explain how to cook things) — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2020

“(Note: I will still explain how to cook things)” Teigen’s last tweet read. Hey, as long as her Cravings site is alive and well, we fully support this new resolution.

