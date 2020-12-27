Jennifer Aniston Is Under Fire for Her Controversial Christmas Tree Ornament

For some of us, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a new ornament to add to the tree each year. The holiday decor in many households is a way to reflect on the year, whether you traveled or did something memorable with your family, and this year, most of us stayed at home and did our best to stop the spread of COVID-19. Jennifer Aniston shared her new ornament on her Instagram story during Christmas and it’s certainly a nod to the year we’ve all endured. And let’s just say, some people on the internet aren’t happy with Aniston’s newest holiday decoration.

Jennifer please pic.twitter.com/6QasOWCDJD — A M A A L 🌙 (@amaaliio) December 26, 2020

Aniston shared the picture on the gram of herself holding a wooden ornament engraved with the words “Our first pandemic 2020.” Many people online found the actress’ ornament offensive and tone-deaf in light of a year that brought the loss of thousands of lives across the country.

“cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!” — pacho (@sugemidnight) December 26, 2020

“Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story… celebrities are ditzy af,” one Twitter user wrote. Adding, “‘Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!'”

Some thought that the simple holiday decor glorified 2020, while others questioned the specific wording of “our first pandemic.”

“our FIRST pandemic”… maybe she knows something we don’t. she is telling us more pandemics are coming? pic.twitter.com/ndaNDaArou — marie (@angeIsemotions) December 26, 2020

Look, we get it. Certainly, it’s not the merriest of ornaments to display on your tree, and it wouldn’t be our first choice. But we’re pretty sure Aniston, who just joined Instagram a year ago, meant no harm with the ornament or the photo — and the Friends actress has plenty of fans coming to her defense and choosing to focus on all the positive things the star has done this year.

jennifer aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t — nami ♡ (@anistonsgf) December 26, 2020

“Jennifer Aniston is constantly shamed by media and now getting backlash for an ORNAMENT lets deal with the actual problematic people, she spent this whole year telling people to wear a mask and you would’ve known that if you actually paid attention to her but people clearly don’t,” read one tweet.

Hey, many people might share Aniston’s way of remembering the year and have gotten their own 2020 memorabilia — this is hardly the first 2020 COVID-themed ornament we’ve seen this season. Masked Santa, we’re looking at you.

