We’ve been following Bindi Irwin’s pregnancy journey pretty closely ever since she announced she was expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell. The sweet couple has been documenting their pregnancy through adorable snaps on Instagram with the help of their animal friends — after all, Bindi is animal kingdom royalty! This holiday season marked their first as a married couple and their last as a duo instead of a trio. Powell and Irwin celebrated with Irwin’s family in matching sweaters and followers can see her growing belly. Take a peek at the sweet festive look below!

“Happy Holidays from our Australia Zoo family to yours.” the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star wrote. The expecting mama is glowing in her adorable cozy sweater as she poses next to her mother Terry, her brother Bob, and Powell. We love how close this family is, and we can’t help but notice how much Bindi looks like her mother. Everyone but Bindi matched their sweaters with some khakis (we’re going to go ahead and guess that Bindi opted to wear the comfortable maternity jeans she’s been raving about instead).

But that’s not the only picture followers were gifted this season from the family. Powell also took to the gram to share his own snap of their holiday.

“Merry Christmas from our little family (including Emily the curlew…)” Powell wrote. The couple is seen posing with their dog with a curlew making a surprise appearance. Because, of course, would it really be an Irwin holiday picture without some animal friends (even if these animals are not as huge as the giraffes they’ve previously been spotted next to)?

To mark their first holiday season with a baby on the way, Bindi’s mother gave her daughter a sweet Christmas card addressed to, “Bindi and Chandler and Baby.” “Our first family Christmas card from my beautiful mama. So much love,” wrote Bindi.

