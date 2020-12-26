This Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman ‘Duet’ is the Gift We Need Right Now

This might be an unpopular opinion, but Christmas music is one genre that we love and welcome year-round. It just makes us so inexplicably happy, from the first festive jingle till the very last note. And even though the holiday season is over (well, almost: New Year’s Eve, we’ve never been more ready for you!), we’re not quite ready to relegate those merry tunes to the back of our playlists and save them till next season. Luckily, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman gave us one last Christmas song before we say goodbye to the holidays once and for all — and it’s exactly what we needed.

Urban and Kidman got together outside of their home for a special acoustic rendition of the country star’s song, “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight” and shared the performance on Instagram. Urban let his song do the talking and simply captioned his post with a Christmas tree emoji.

TBH, this video is giving us all of the holiday feels. Kidman has her arms around her hubby as he begins, then start bopping her head and giggling as Urban sings. The twinkle lights in the background make for a holiday rom-com that’s begging to be made. Which only makes us wonder, why haven’t these two actually sung together more?!

Kidman doesn’t completely show off her own singing chops, but she does join in her husband’s melody on a few select lyrics, and with an “Oh yeah!” And we’ll admit, we were tempted to do the same as we watched the clip on our phone screens. Another one of our favorite moments? Urban singing, “We can be naughty or nice,” as Kidman adds, “I want naughty — a little bit of nice, (but) a lot of naughty.”

And speaking of the song’s lyrics, they couldn’t be more timely, with Urban singing, “Your sister’s stuck in Denver/And your momma can’t come/ But you don’t have to be alone,” which undoubtedly hit harder in 2020 as many families across the country celebrated the holidays separated from one another.

These two definitely were able to make the best out of a weird holiday season, and we’re so glad we were able to catch a glimpse. But seriously, can they take a cue from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and record a duet for real?

