Jessica Simpson & Her Lookalike Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning in Matching PJs

If your family didn’t wear matching PJs for the holidays, well…did you really celebrate? OK, of course you did, but so many celebs have already shown their festive attire on the gram (with some even showing off their matching pajamas with their family) and it’s clear that wearing your jammies on Christmas was so the move this year. Jessica Simpson joined in on the holiday fun and shared pictures of her own festivities with her family. And let’s just say, she and her daughter Maxwell share more than PJs in common. That’s right, Maxwell Drew and Jessica are nearly twins in this new lookalike Instagram photo.

“Christmas pajama twins #MAXIDREW” Simpson captioned her picture. Simpson opted for a red version of the loungewear while daughter Maxwell matched her mom in green — making for the ultimate festive side-by-side look. The duo are so sweet embracing one another in front of their Christmas tree and presents.

Maxwell’s golden hair and smile help her look like the spitting image of her mother (plus, as so many fans commented, Maxwell is almost as tall as her mama!). However, Maxwell isn’t the only member of the household who resembles Simpson. The singer also posted a photo of her younger daughter Birdie. And at just 1 year old, the little one looks eerily similar to her mother as she poses in her own festive jammies and pigtails.

This adorable picture is giving us serious Cindy Lou Who vibes. “Our little elf #BIRDIEMAE” wrote Jessica.

Simpson previously told SheKnows in August that she and Maxwell also share their love of practicing self-care. “Maxi and I, we do face masks every night because she sees that I love face masks,” she said. “And now she wants to use mine! And I’m like ‘hey, you know, but these have unicorns and flowers and glitter on them. Let’s use these!”

That’s one way to bond that we’re absolutely here for!

