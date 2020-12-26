John Travolta Shares Family Video on First Christmas After Kelly Preston’s Death

The first holiday season after the loss of a loved one is always difficult to navigate. John Travolta has worked hard to keep the memory of his late wife Kelly Preston alive and has been the sweetest dad on the Internet, frequently sharing throwback pictures of his children on Instagram. Though the Travolta household undoubtedly missed Preston fiercely during this year’s festivities, Travolta and his children, Ella Bleu and Benjamin, celebrated the holiday together and made a sweet video capturing their holiday. See the video of the loving family below!

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!🎄” wrote the Grease star. In the video, you can hear a proud John saying, “Say merry Christmas, Ella!” from behind the camera as Ella poses and waves. He then turns the camera towards his son Ben who can be seen happily lounging on a couch as he enjoys a treat.

In the heartwarming clip, you can see the family cozied up alongside their beautiful Christmas tree with mountains of gifts underneath. This marked the first holiday season without Preston, who sadly passed away in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Papa John wasn’t the only family member taking to social media, either: Ella posted her own Instagram video, wishing her followers happy holidays.

“Before the night was over, I just wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas, and I hope you all have a beautiful day,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the New Year with all of you,” She simply captioned her post, “Happy holidays.” So sweet!

Now, if only Travolta’s followers could get a picture of the trio together. We love this family and are sending them all the love possible!

