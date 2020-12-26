Celine Dion Shared a Rare Photo With All 3 Sons — in Matching PJs!

One of our favorite parts about the holidays is that wearing PJs for the day is not only the norm, but really, it’s encouraged. Though many of us have pretty much been lounging in our leisurewear for most of the year (thanks, quarantine) we still looked forward to the cozy feel of our favorite festive pair of jammies this holiday season. And if you’re one of those families who loves to wear matching PJs during the special days with your loved ones, Celine Dion is right with you. The singer shared a rare pic with all three of her sons: René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy on Instagram — and we love everything about this sweet photo.

Dion captioned her picture on Instagram, writing, “May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health, and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead! 🎄✨ ❤️ – Celine xx…” In the snap, the singer and her sons cozied up and posed in their matching festive star printed pajamas in front of a beautiful Christmas tree.

It’s not often that the music icon’s followers are treated to pictures of her family but this picture really is worth a thousand words and it says so much about the relationship Dion has cultivated with her sons. We’re able to see that the fam is a close-knit bunch, and we love that Dion’s sons look so happy to be celebrating with their mother. Plus, René-Charles is looking more and more like his star mama, and twins Eddy and Nelson are growing up in a blink of an eye!

One of the last pictures Dion shared of her twins on Instagram was back in October. She took to the social media platform in honor of Nelson and Eddy’s 10th birthday and celebrated with a darling throwback picture.

“Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years. You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud. Happy birthday my beautiful boys! We love you so very much… – Mom, RC and Dad xx… 🐾” wrote Dion, who signed of the touching message on behalf of her late husband René Angélil.

Hey, families who wear matching PJs together stay together, and we’ll vouch for that saying any day!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

