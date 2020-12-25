Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartwarming Family Photo on First Christmas Without Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has been keeping her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna’s memory alive since they passed in a helicopter crash almost one year ago by sharing photos and memories of their family together in happier times. With every milestone — including birthdays and anniversaries — Bryant has shown the world her immense love for her babies, even though two of them are no longer with us. In the days leading up to her, Capri, Natalia, and Bianka’s first Christmas without Gigi and Kobe, the single mom received an outpouring of love from celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Ciara who sent them gifts and holiday cheer.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Bryant shared individual professional photos of her daughters. On Christmas Eve, she revealed two gorgeous family photos — one of just the girls and another of the entire family. “Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Kobe, Vanessa, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri,” Bryant captions her photo.

The Bryant family’s black and white photos are a stark contrast from the vibrant ones popping up on everyone’s Instagram feed in light of Christmas. Still, it aptly portrays a family who is still in mourning on what’s meant to be the cheeriest day of the year. Even though they will never have a new family Christmas card again with Gigi and Kobe, this photo proves that they will never be forgotten on the most family-oriented days of the year.

