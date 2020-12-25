David and Victoria Beckham Share Rare Photo of Their Entire Family in Matching Christmas PJs

David Beckham has never been one to shy away from posting photos of his kids on social media. The soccer player and his wife Victoria Beckham’s sons 21-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo James, 15-year-old Cruz, and daughter 9-year-old Harper Seven have graced his Instagram many a time — but are rarely seen in one photo. On Christmas Eve, though, the father and mother of four took to their ‘grams to share a snapshot of their entire family smiling for the camera in matching silk pajamas. Leave it to the Beckhams to sport chic navy button-downs instead of ugly Christmas sweaters or Blues Clues-like PJs! (see the Willis family)!

“Special moments together as a family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Merry Christmas to everyone ❤️,” papa Beckham captioned the charming photo. While he dons a Santa hat, his sons Cruz and Romeo (who practically look like his twins) wear The North Face beanies. (FYI, you can order a newer style of their unisex hats, here.) Still, as much as we love this photo, we couldn’t help but notice one important person missing from the family shot: Brooklyn’s fiancé Nicola Peltz. Wherever she may be, the 25-year-old model commented on her future mother-in-law’s post with a cheerful message. “I love you all so much ❤️ merry christmas!”

Before the fashion designer shared a photo of her blood family, she posted a photo of her Spice Girls family from the ’90s. Decked in Santa outfits, Posh Spice and her former bandmates are pictured smiling for the camera in what appears to be a Bravo ad. “Whatever it looks like this year, here’s hoping you manage to have a spicy Christmas all the same ❤️✌🏼🌶 kisses,” she captioned her photo. Happy spicy Christmas everyone!

