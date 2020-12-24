Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
home for the holidays digital issue
You’ll Never Guess Who Helped Create Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Family Christmas Card

meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2020 Christmas card was revealed on Wednesday through Mayhew, an animal welfare organization where the Duchess of Sussex is a patron. In an illustration showcasing the royal parents with their son Archie and two dogs, viewers have an inside look into their festive California backyard. Meghan’s mother Doria took the original photo, according to a spokesperson, but it’s not clear who designed the card’s artwork. Still, it’s been made very clear who chose some of the holiday decor seen in the photo. And you’ll never guess who that is! 

 

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes says. Take note everyone, because this 19-month-old boy has great taste! 

Just last year, a 7-month-old Archie was seen crawling up to the camera in the royals’ 2019 Christmas card (see here). The year before that, Meghan and Harry sent out their first Christmas card which was a photo from their wedding (see here). This year’s card, though, shows that their life is much more complete — especially since the photo was taken in their new home where they seem to be thriving and happiest.  

 

In addition to Mayhew, the card reveals other organizations where the royal couple has made donations. “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” the card reads.

Who knows what’s in store for next year’s card? We’ll just have to wait and see!

