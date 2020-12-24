You’ll Never Guess Who Helped Create Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Family Christmas Card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2020 Christmas card was revealed on Wednesday through Mayhew, an animal welfare organization where the Duchess of Sussex is a patron. In an illustration showcasing the royal parents with their son Archie and two dogs, viewers have an inside look into their festive California backyard. Meghan’s mother Doria took the original photo, according to a spokesperson, but it’s not clear who designed the card’s artwork. Still, it’s been made very clear who chose some of the holiday decor seen in the photo. And you’ll never guess who that is!

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

“The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” a spokesperson for the Sussexes says. Take note everyone, because this 19-month-old boy has great taste!

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Just last year, a 7-month-old Archie was seen crawling up to the camera in the royals’ 2019 Christmas card (see here). The year before that, Meghan and Harry sent out their first Christmas card which was a photo from their wedding (see here). This year’s card, though, shows that their life is much more complete — especially since the photo was taken in their new home where they seem to be thriving and happiest.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

In addition to Mayhew, the card reveals other organizations where the royal couple has made donations. “This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” the card reads.

Who knows what’s in store for next year’s card? We’ll just have to wait and see!

