Ashlee Simpson is making hearts melt all over the internet, thanks to her latest Instagram post showing off a rare photo of son Ziggy Blu. The 8-week-old baby — the newest addition to Simpson’s family with husband Evan Ross — looks wide-eyed and ready for the holiday week ahead as he peeks over his mom’s shoulder in the new photo. (Or maybe he just spied his lovey in the background!) His tiny little hand rests gently on his mom as she snuggles in close with her cheek. It’s a sweet and innocent look at those early stages in a baby’s life, and we can’t get enough.

Simpson has been all about family this fall — she and Ross welcomed Ziggy to the world in late October, and she’s also been sharing photos of her other children, son Bronx Mowgli, 12, from her first marriage to Pete Wentz, and daughter Jagger Snow, 5, with Ross. She posted multiple pictures of her three kids, including their first official family photo with the kids and Ross. But this is the first pic where we’ve gotten a full look at baby Ziggy’s sweet little face.

Family has always been a priority for Simpson, who has taken time off from her music career to raise her little ones. She enjoys co-parenting Bronx with Wentz and has shared that their bond of friendship is still strong despite their divorce nine years ago. “That’s like the easiest part of my life,” the Fall Out Boy musician told In Touch in 2019, praising Simpson. “She’s a great mom.”

Ross is also an involved dad with his stepson and two kids, and the “Pieces of You” singer often compliments her husband on social media for being such a great partner.

“Your love is infectious thank you for being our rock. You are the greatest dad,” she wrote in a Father’s Day Instagram post. “You make everyday so fun⚡️I LOVE YOU FOREVER 😘.”

Now that the duo shares three kids, will they add to their brood? Ross hopes to have more kids with Simpson. “I would love to [have more],” Ross said in 2019 to US Weekly. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see. I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

Simpson is probably going to wait a beat before thinking about adding another baby to the family, but Ziggy’s chubby baby cheeks might convince her to have the “flock” that Ross has always wanted.

