There’s No Sign of Kanye West in Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Vacation Photo

The Kardashian family has always done Christmas big — like really big! With their annual Christmas Eve party canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the crew headed up to Lake Tahoe recently to enjoy the fresh air and winter activities. Kim Kardashian posted a photo with the caption, “Tahoe w the fam,” on social media on Wednesday to show off the quality family time they spent together.

Tahoe w the fam pic.twitter.com/wGqU76Ci6O — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2020

The picture shows the family bundled up in their fashionable winter gear with a stunning mountain view — Kris Jenner with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Kim. Three notable absences in the photo are Kylie Jenner, Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kim’s husband Kanye West. We know that Kylie has been in Houston with daughter Stormi to support Travis Scott’s hometown toy drive, and Thompson is in Boston playing basketball with the Celtics. But where in the world is West?

Behind the camera, perhaps? It’s possible, of course. But the fact that West appears to be missing from another family outing only lends more credibility to the reports that he and Kim are separated, but together. They are reportedly sticking with their marriage for the sake of their four kids, daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, but they are leading independent lives.

“Kim and Kanye are struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” a source told Hollywood Life. “It doesn’t seem like she’ll ever actually file for divorce, at least anytime soon. They really are living separate lives right now and have for a while.”

Kim stays in Los Angeles to focus on the kids and her business empire while West has been recording music in Wyoming. “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” an insider shared with People. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

As Kim has stated publicly, West has bipolar disorder, and his erratic behavior made headlines this year. But he finds peace out on his ranch, where he has a team watching over him. Kim prefers to focus on the kids’ activities and schooling, as well as enjoy the support from her extended family. And it just doesn’t look like those two interests will be merging over Christmas this year.

Before you go, click here to go inside of Kardashian and West’s relationship.