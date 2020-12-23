Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Won’t Be Spending Christmas Together as a Family After All

Adjusting to a new holiday routine is almost always a hard time for divorced families, much less when you’re a family in the public eye. For Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, celebrating the holidays with their children is posing some challenges this year — and it seems to be more about custody arrangements than COVID. According to US Weekly, Pitt will be spending Christmas with his daughter Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne — without Jolie and the rest of their children. The news comes after earlier reports that the parents would be spending the holidays together as a family; however, due to their “egos” their plans have subsequently changed.

This year, a source told US Weekly that Pitt and Jolie have decided, “They can spend the night with him [Pitt] on Christmas Eve.” The outlet’s source continued to say that the former couple’s “egos have once again derailed” their previous idea of enjoying the holidays together with their kids. “Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama,” the source added.

Life for Jolie and Pitt has been a series of courtrooms since the Maleficent actress filed for divorce in 2016. Though the two legally separated in 2019, their custody battles have since continued, and their relationship, according to this insider, remains “extremely tense,” with Jolie becoming increasingly “frustrated” with the setbacks in their custody case. The parents share children Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox.

As for Jolie and Pitt’s current agreement? A previous US Weekly source from that “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has not agreed to those terms.”

