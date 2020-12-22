We know whose house we want to visit this holiday season — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are proving to be the most fun family on the block. McGraw and Hill, along with their daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, had a Game of Thrones-themed dinner party because why not, it’s a pandemic year.

They’re clearly going big on holiday cheer and fun this Christmas because we’ve already seen their over-the-top tree, and now we get their next-level holiday (er, Halloween?) fashion. In the first photo of the carousel, Audrey is Sansa Stark, Gracie is King Joffrey Baratheon, Hill is the Night King, and Maggie is Jamie Lannister. But what about dad? Tim is seen in the second photo donning his finest groomed beard to go as Tormund Giantsbane.

There’s also a massive feast being prepared for Christmas Eve at their house. Tim showed off dozens of meatballs getting ready to be marinated in some delicious concoction simmering on the stove. He wrote, “Game on! Christmas Eve sauce is cookin!! That Santa above the stove has been making our family smile for a whole lotta years! #MerryChristmas y’all!”

With the raging pandemic changing many celebrities’ plans for the holiday season, it looks like the Hill-McGraw family is hunkering down together, but doing it in the most epic way possible. Family has always been at the top of the list for them, even though they are two high-profile music stars.

“We’re parents first, and once you have kids, everybody knows that you have priority lists,” Tim told FrankyInNewYork.com. Number one is your family and everything else just kind of finds its place.”

At the heart of their family is Hill, who McGraw has bragged about for years as the one who keeps their family centered and full of love. “She’s the light of our whole family’s life,” he told E! News in 2017. “She keeps everything going for us. We all strive to be like my wife, everybody in our family. If your wife holds the example for everybody in your family, that’s a good thing.”

What he forgot to mention are costumes, ginormous Christmas trees, loads of meatballs, and a sense of humor about it all. That’s how the Hill-McGraws are rolling this holiday season, and we’re here for it.

