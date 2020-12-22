Brie & Nikki Bella’s Boys Really Are Twins in This Sweet Pic

Get ready for your heart to melt when you see this sweet photo of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella‘s sons laying side by side in matching outfits. The cuteness is next-level — these twin mamas really did have “soul twins” — and it makes you realize how deeply connected the sisters are to each other and their families.

The adorable 4-month-old cousins, who are one day apart in age, wore matching black-and-white striped onesies; with Buddy, son of Brie and husband Bryan Danielson, on the left and Nikki’s son, Matteo, on the right. The outfits were a planned fashion moment organized by none other than Matteo’s dad, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev. Mom Nikki captioned the photo, “btw Artem put them in matching outfits and I literally melted!! ⛄️ My heart! I can’t! And they hold hands now so much! #buddyandmatteo.”

Even though the babies are cousins, they’ll probably be raised more like brothers (twins!) because they’re so close in age and their moms are the best of friends. Nikki admits that they even have similar baby sounds. “What’s crazy about Buddy and Matteo is, they both have the same scream-cry,” Nikki she told People. “It’s the cutest high-pitch noise and they’re identical. Even their coos are identical and they’re so cute.”

Nikki and Brie even kept their delivery experience a close-knit family event by making sure their sons had an early introduction to each other — even if they had to be sneaky about it because of hospital COVID safety protocols. “We’re lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, ‘My sister and I have been quarantined together and we’re identical twins. Can she come in?’ Brie told People. “Okay, in the middle of the night, we’ll bring her, Artem and Matteo.”

The babies, along with Brie’s oldest daughter Birdie, 3, won’t have to worry about sneaking around to see each other as they get older because the Bellas twins revealed that the both families are moving to Napa, California to settle down. They had owned next-door properties in Arizona, but they realized that they wanted a simpler way of life with their kids.

“We majorly downsized and we wanted to be more simple,” said Brie on The Bellas Podcast in October.

“Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about and we downsized as well because the Danielsons rubbed off on us in COVID,” added Nikki. “I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life and in all areas.”

We love that the twins are putting family first and making sure their kids are more than just cousins!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2020.

