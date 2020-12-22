Will Ant Anstead Be Spending Christmas Alone?

COVID-interrupted Christmas plans are something many people around the world are dealing with this holiday season — and Ant Anstead and his U.K.-based kids from his first marriage are in that exact situation. Anstead was planning to fly to the U.K. to spend the holiday with daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14 from his marriage to Louise Herbert, while ex Christina Anstead celebrates with their son Hudson, 1. But now, with the U.K. in a Tier 4 lockdown (the strictest level of safety protocols), that trip has been scrapped — and Ant is understandably heartbroken about the sudden change of plans.

“He is devastated to learn that he cannot travel back to the U.K.,” an insider told People. “He doesn’t know what his Christmas plans will be here in the states just yet.”

Ant continues to live in California, for his TV hosting career, while recovering from his split with second wife Christina, who will be with their son for Christmas. Will Christina wave an olive branch and invite him to spend some time with Hudson so he’s not alone the entire holiday? That might be a lot of disruption to everyone’s plans, especially when they weren’t planning on co-parenting this Christmas.

Ant Anstead, Amelie Anstead Ant Anstead/Instagram.

His older kids are feeling disappointed about missing their dad during the holiday season, too. Ant shared a FaceTime screen capture with Amelie as they both sported sad pouts looking into the camera. He captioned the photo, “When Christmas is cancelled. (2020 has me floored!)” We can all relate to the curveballs 2020 has thrown us, especially when so many families are used to spending quality time together at this time of year.

On Ant’s most recent Instagram post, he shared a photo of himself relaxing in a hot tub in Arizona. A fan asked him in the comments on how he coped with being away from his older children as they were going through something similar in their own life. Ant responded, “You never truly can! The single hardest part of all of this: Made WAY harder with 2020 Covid.” He recommended daily phone calls and using What’s App to stay in contact, but most of all to “focus on the good bits” and “make every second count” when they do see each other.

It’s not going to be the holiday Ant wished for at all, and he’s probably ready to put 2020 behind him with an unexpected divorce and the sudden COVID shutdown this year. Let’s hope 2021 allows him to be reunited with his older kids sooner versus later.

