Bindi Irwin Shows Off Her Growing Pregnancy Belly In an Adorable Instagram Story

Bindi Irwin hasn’t shared a pregnancy update in a while — so we took note when she posted an Instagram Story on Monday to celebrate a pregnancy milestone and show off her growing belly. Irwin and husband Chandler Powell officially tied the knot in March, and since announcing her pregnancy back in August, she has shared cute baby bump pictures here and there on social media for fans and followers to enjoy…and we honestly just can’t get enough of them!

In her short-and-sweet story post, she wrote, “26 weeks tomorrow. Oh how I love you.” Irwin is glowing in the post, as she looks down and cradles her belly. She’s wearing her favorite skinny maternity jeans and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Courtesy Bindi Irwin/Instagram.

Irwin’s pregnancy announcement was equally sweet; she and Powell help up a mini Australian Zoo Uniform for their baby-to-be. She wrote, “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Irwin has been up front since day one about wanting to be open and honest with the public about her pregnancy. In this first announcement, she continued on as she shared, “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

We’re happy to be along for the ride, and hope that as she nears her third trimester of pregnancy, she’ll start posting weekly updates!

