Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Just Got the Sweetest Shout-Out From His Ex Miranda Kerr

Many people came together last night to look up at the night sky and witness a piece of history. The Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year (and longest night of the year) happened to fall on the rare event known as the “Great Conjunction,” when Jupiter passes over Saturn. The Great Conjunction happens every 20 years, but according to NASA, the planets haven’t aligned this closely in nearly 400 years and the event hasn’t occurred at night in nearly 800! So it was a pretty big deal — and many celebrities took to instagram to share their experience, including Orlando Bloom, whose post garnered a sweet message from ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Bloom shared multiple photos, one of which included a sweet selfie with his wife, Katy Perry. Perry’s daisy-covered mask appeared to pay homage to their daughter, Daisy Bloom. Isn’t that just too cute! “It’s called The Great Conjunction seen the closest since July 16th 1623 only 14 years after the first telescope was invented.” Bloom wrote, “As seen here, taken by my iPhone thru this real big telescope 🔭. Also – the moon cos I managed to get a great shot…Also – my moon looking at the moon #stargazing just a reminder of how tiny we are in the great scheme of things”

His Instagram included telescope pictures of both the “Great Conjunction” and Earth’s moon. And in the sweetest show of support from a friendly ex — which we love to see — Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr shared a kind message in the comments, writing “You guys are too cute!!! 🥰💖🥰.” Miranda is so supportive of their relationship, and we love to see that these two are able to get along so well! Co-parenting is never easy, but they sure make it seem that way.

