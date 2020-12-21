Elliot Page has shown true courage this month, coming out to the world as non-binary and transgender. And on Sunday, the actor followed up on Instagram with a thank-you to fans and followers for their outpouring support. Page wrote, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot”.

Numerous celebrities commented, including Page’s Juno co-star Jennifer Garner, who wrote, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.” Kate Mara and Laura Linney both replied with heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Page posted a photo with details revealing he identifies as non-binary and transgender. Sharing, “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

His post got a lot of love from so many, including his wife Emma Portner. Sharing, “I am so proud of @elliotpage.Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

We are beyond happy to see that Page feels supported and loved after coming out to the world.

