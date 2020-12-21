Ariana Grande’s Mother Joan Reacts to Her Daughter’s Second Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez! The “Monopoly” singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent on Instagram in a carousel of adorable photos where she shows off the sparkling diamond ring on her finger. Clearly, Ariana is finishing 2020 in the best way possible and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the happy couple. We also love to see that Gomez is being welcomed into the Grande family with open arms by mama Joan. See what Ari’s mother had to say about her daughter’s engagement below!

The singer captioned her announcement post, “forever n then some,” and it has us feeling so emotional. Per People, Ariana and Dalton have been dating since January. Earlier this year, Dalton made a brief appearance in the singer’s “Stuck with U.” music video duet with Justin Bieber. The two have since been quarantining together in her Los Angeles home amid the pandemic.

After Ariana’s shared the exciting news, her mother Joan took to Twitter to share some sweet words to her daughter and her fiancé.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Ah, so much pure happiness our hearts are practically exploding with love. Gomez clearly is a keeper in Joan’s book. The engagement officially has her mother’s public stamp of approval and it’s incredible to see that she is getting along so well with her soon to be son-in-law.

Of the engagement, a source told US Weekly, “Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships.” They added, “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

We can’t wait to hear more wedding details as the couple’s plans unfold!

