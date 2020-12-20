Senator Cory Booker Says He’s Not Moving Things Along With Rosario Dawson Anytime Soon

In a year that saw tons of surprising celebrity engagements, Cory Booker has recently revealed that there will be no wedding bells ringing this Christmas for him and Rosario Dawson. The senator revealed in an episode of VICE TV’s Cari and Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports that he has no plans to propose to Dawson, whom he’s been dating for two years — at least not yet anyway.

While playing a game called “Seasonal Superlatives with Cory Booker” with hosts Cari Champion and Jamele Hill, Booker was asked if his girlfriend, would be receiving a “14-carat diamond” this holiday season. Booker answered, “Wow. I already know the gifts I got her, and so I’m not getting her that item.”

Champion drove in the initial question and said, “The question, in essence, is will there be a diamond under the tree?” It’s safe to say the light-hearted question caught the politician slightly off guard. He responded, “Oh I hear what you’re saying. Not from me, no…”

“I didn’t know if you wanted to break a little news here, Senator, if you had a question you might want to ask Rosario around the holidays about the rest of her life. Let us know,” chimed in Hill. Joking Booker said, “You put me on blast worse than my mom does. It’s getting a little hot.”

Dawson confirmed rumors that she was dating Booker last year, ahead of his presidential bid. This year, the couple took the next step in their relationship when Dawson moved into the politician’s New Jersey home.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News , Booker shared that Dawson has been living with him since August, “This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?”

