Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Are Hayley & Mateo Again in These ‘All My Children’ Throwbacks

OK, ever since we found out that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were going back to their soap-opera roots for the reboot of the classic ABC daytime soap All My Children, it’s basically all we’ve been thinking about (and we know we’re not the only ones who feel this way). ICYMI, the power couple of All My Children will be back on your screens with a new name — Pine Valley. Ripa and Consuelos carried their on-screen love IRL and have repeatedly credited the show for changing their lives. Now, the two are sharing sweet throwbacks of themselves during their time on All My Children on Instagram and the couple seriously couldn’t get any more adorable.

“Hayley and Mateo. Because what does “that’s a wrap” even mean? #pinevalley #amc 🧼📽📺🎬” Ripa captioned her carousel of photos on Instagram. I mean, this is basically the question we’ve been asking ourselves since the show was cancelled in 2011. All of these sweet snaps are just further proof that Ripa and Consuelos’ love story was cut straight from a fairytale.

The couple left the show in 2002, but their characters remain iconic. As of now, we don’t know if our favorite power couple will reprise their roles as Hayley and Mateo yet, but we do know that Ripa and Consuelos will be producing the series.

Hours after Ripa’s nostalgic IG post, her husband shortly followed with his own tribute to the characters.

Consuelos wrote, “#allmychildren circa 1996 Jamaica 🇯🇲 episode.” In the picture, Ripa is seen with her hands thrown across Consuelos as he sits atop a motorcycle. Ripa teased in the comments, “Sunburn 😂🔥”

We really can’t wait to see the soulmates on our screens again. The new episodes truly can’t come soon enough.

