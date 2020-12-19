Shania Twain Shared a Cheeky Message In Honor of Brad Pitt’s Birthday

Brad Pitt celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday and received thousands of birthday messages from fans online — including a special tweet from Shaina Twain. Twain took to in honor of the actor’s birthday to share a special message and it caught everyone’s eyes. In the tweet, the country singer includes a cheeky kissy face emoji and it got some people wondering — did Twain just shoot her shot with Pitt?! Well….not exactly. For one thing, Twain is happily married to her husband Frédéric Thiébaud. And secondly, the tweet is nothing but some good ole fashioned fun. See the hilarious tweet below!

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today 😘 — Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) December 18, 2020

“Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today 😘,” Twain wrote on Twitter. ICYMI, the tweet is actually a reference to a line from her 1997 hit song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” which shouts out the actor.

“Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt/ That don’t impress me much,” Twain sings in the track.

If you’re wondering why (and how) Twain wasn’t impressed with Pitt all those years ago, the singer finally revealed why she included the now Pitt’s name in her hit song in 2017 during an interview with Billboard. She shared with the outlet that her reason for name-dropping the actor was because of a scandal that was unfolding at the time regarding nude photos of Pitt and his then fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow set to be published in Playgirl.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now,” Twain told the publication. “I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos],” she continued.

Twain recalled there being “all the rage,” and TBH it just did not impress her. “I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day,” she shared with Billboard. “That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

Now if only we could have gotten what we’re sure was an epic reaction from Pitt. Guess we’ll just have our fingers crossed Shaina Twain makes another exception next year!

