We love a good healthy relationship. The ever-so-private Katie Holmes was recently spotted stacking up the PDA with her chef-beau Emilio Vitolo Jr., and she was glowing with happiness in a way that can only be described as true love. Though a source previously told SheKnows in September that the couple has “been seeing each other longer than people might think,” they refrained from making their relationship Instagram-official — until now. Vitolo Jr. shared a sweet picture in honor of Holmes’ birthday today on Instagram and our girl has never looked so in love. Happy Birthday, Katie!

Vitolo Jr. captioned his first public photo with Holmes on Instagram: “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!” Can we just say, we love that he gets how amazing, kind, and beautiful Holmes really is? In the picture, their smiles are big enough to ricochet onto our own faces and we really couldn’t be happier for the two.

The Dawson’s Creek star chimed in the comments to respond, “Thank you so much my Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love u too!!!!!” The love radiating from the couple is so precious.

Holmes, of course, was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri Cruise. A source previously told US Weekly that Holmes’ relationship with her daughter really “saved her” during dark times.

With Holmes and Vitolo’s relationship quickly escalating, we can’t help but wonder if their relationship might turn into a proposal in 2021. Let’s just say, we totally support it.

Before you go, click to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

